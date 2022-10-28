Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m

Adventure athlete Samar Khan stands on top of a mountain in this undated photo. — Facebook/SKhanAthlete

Adventure athlete Samar Khan has successfully summited and snowboarded a virgin peak of 5,610 metres, introducing a "new culture of backcountry snowboarding in the country", a handout said Friday.

Khan — hailing from KP's Dir — became the first one to summit the peak followed by her teammates Azam Baig, Hashir Rafique, Jaffar Ullah, and Zehran Baig.

The peak has been named "Ghar e Samar" as Khan was the first one to summit it and snowboard on it, the handout mentioned.

"The new avenue of winter extreme sports has been opened for aspiring youth of Pakistan which has a huge potential keeping in mind the largest mountain ranges we have," it added.