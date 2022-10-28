Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10

Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows

Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows for a thrilling weekend-watch. Check out the list of ten most famous ones.





1. The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman:

This upsetting three-part docuseries, is about a wicked conman, pretending to be a British spy who steals from his victims and manipulated them. It is the story of Robert Hendy-Freegard's victims and how he used them for over two decades.







2. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer:

The 'Torso Killer' also known as the 'Times Square Killer' in the 1970s New York, brutally murdered sex workers to fulfill his twisted fantasies and tricked the police for many years.





3. Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy:

Behind a seemingly cheerful part-time clown exterior hides a cold-blooded serial killer who murdered at least 33 young men. The never-before-seen audio tapes follow the interrogation and takes the audience inside the twisted mind of Gacy.





4. The Tinder Swindler:

This British crime documentary series follows a group of women hunting for a dating app based swindler who deceived them into thinking he was a diamond mogul and in return for the trust, stole millions in cash.





5. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing:

A torrid investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, uncovers the human cost and root cause. The documentary makes a searing criticism of capitalism that became the main cause of these tragedies.





6. Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud and Fugitives:

A vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, illegally transfers money to her husband to pay a deity to make them immortal and bring back their dead dog to life.





7. The Most Hated Man On The Internet:

A woman embarks on a mission against a self-styled 'King of Revenge Porn' after her daughter's nude pictures her leaked online.





8. Our Father:

A woman takes a paternity test at home which reveals that she has multiple half siblings. The series centers around the fraud of former Indianapolis based fertility doctor Donald Cline, who impregnated dozens of naïve patients with his own sperm.





9. Inventing Anna:

A journalist brings the truth of a seemingly charming German heiress, Anna Delvey who tricked the elite of New York into believing that she was insanely rich and stole their hearts and money.





10. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

The limited series highlights the crimes of the 'Monster' of Milwaukee, Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutally killed 17 men and young boys and ate their flesh, from the perspective of his victims. The series also shows the repeated failures of the Wisconsin police in catching Dahmer and the systemic racism in the police institution.





