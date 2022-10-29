 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Geo News/File
  • The Punjab CM directs fool-proof security arrangments for Long March. 
  • The long march route will be monitored with the help of drones and CCTV cameras, he directs. 
  • He also directs to provide the best food to the police force deputed for the long march. 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the participants of the PTI's long march will be provided with fool-proof security. He said he is personally inspecting the maintenance of public order in the province.

He presided over a meeting at his office on Friday where he discussed the security arrangements for the long march, the route of the march, and the deployment of police forces.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march. He added that special arrangements should be made to maintain law and order on the whole route of the long march.

He asked the concerned departments to ensure the implementation of a security plan in letter and spirit. He said that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the security of the lives and properties of the people.

He instructed all departments concerned to work together to maintain law and order. In addition, substitute arrangements should be made in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic, he directed.

The CM ordered the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken from the perspective of the situation. He directed to call for additional police force from the other cities forthwith and should be deputed on the routes. Drones and CCTV cameras will monitor the long march continuously, he announced.

In addition, the CM directed to beef up security arrangements in sensitive areas and provide excellent food for police personnel deputed along the long march route.

He revealed that a comprehensive security plan was prepared for the long march. He said that the security plan would be ensured to be implemented in letter and spirit and the whole route would be kept under surveillance. 

