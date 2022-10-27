 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

No party can be allowed to destabilise state, interior ministry says ahead of PTI's long march

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (c-top) waves to supporters from atop a bus as he leads a rally in Islamabad early on May 26, 2022. — AFP
  • Ministry of Interior asks provinces to ensure constitution is followed.
  • No government employee is allowed to join PTI's protest, ministry says.
  • PTI is all set to hold its long march from Lahore tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has said that no political party can be allowed to destabilise the state through forceful measures — such as a long march — as the PTI gets ready to hold its "Azadi March".

"It is imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions," the ministry said in a letter — issued on October 26 — to all the provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that the party will start its long march from Lahore's Liberty Chowk at 11am tomorrow and head towards Islamabad — with stops in several cities.

The government approached the Supreme Court to stop the march, citing a deterioration in the law and order as the last time that the party marched to the capital in May, people lost their lives and several were injured.

The letter issued by the Ministry of Interior on October 26, 2022. — Ministry of Interior
The ministry's letter mentioned that under Article 148(1) of the Constitution, the executive authority of every province shall be exercised to secure compliance with federal laws which apply in that province.

The letter added that it is "equally important to ensure that no government employee [is] allowed to join" PTI's protest and any deviation from the constitution and laws would not be allowed at any cost.

The ministry's letter was issued on the same day when PTI leader Faisal Vawda claimed that the long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals".

But the PTI leadership has ruled out the speculations of violence and reaffirmed that their march would remain "peaceful".

