Govt not to allow Long March to enter Islamabad at any cost: Rana Sana

The government has planned a comprehensive strategy to counter the PTI's Long March.

Rana Sanaullah approved the strategy.

Rana Sanaullah says the PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter the federal capital under any circumstances as the federal government has devised a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Chairing an in-camera meeting here, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan approved the strategy.

On October 4, Imran Khan asked his party's leaders and workers to take an oath that they will participate in the long march considering it a Jehad for the country. He said he is going to announce the date for the event at any time.

Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Frontier Corps Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir and representatives of law enforcement agencies were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed that around 20,000 people were expected to participate in the long march. The top security huddle decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the federal capital during the long march.

The Pakistan Army, under Article 245 of the Constitution, will secure public buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone.

Rana Sanaullah said the long march would not be allowed to enter the federal capital at any cost. The federal minister authorised the relevant departments to take action against the individuals and organisations providing logistical and financial support to the PTI for their march.

Another decision to impose a complete ban on carrying weapons was also taken during the meeting. It was also decided that action would be taken against the federal employees who planned to support the PTI’s long march.

Directives were also issued to ensure freedom of movement and the functioning of educational institutions during the long march.