 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt not to allow Long March to enter Islamabad at any cost: Rana Sana

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/File
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/File

  • The government has planned a comprehensive strategy to counter the PTI's Long March. 
  • Rana Sanaullah approved the strategy. 
  • Rana Sanaullah says the PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost. 

ISLAMABAD: The PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter the federal capital under any circumstances as the federal government has devised a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Chairing an in-camera meeting here, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan approved the strategy.

On October 4, Imran Khan asked his party's leaders and workers to take an oath that they will participate in the long march considering it a Jehad for the country. He said he is going to announce the date for the event at any time. 

Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Frontier Corps Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir and representatives of law enforcement agencies were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed that around 20,000 people were expected to participate in the long march. The top security huddle decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the federal capital during the long march.

The Pakistan Army, under Article 245 of the Constitution, will secure public buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone.

Rana Sanaullah said the long march would not be allowed to enter the federal capital at any cost. The federal minister authorised the relevant departments to take action against the individuals and organisations providing logistical and financial support to the PTI for their march.

Another decision to impose a complete ban on carrying weapons was also taken during the meeting. It was also decided that action would be taken against the federal employees who planned to support the PTI’s long march. 

Directives were also issued to ensure freedom of movement and the functioning of educational institutions during the long march. 

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif asks Imran to accept no-trust motion

Khawaja Asif asks Imran to accept no-trust motion
Help from global partners vital for flood relief: General Bajwa

Help from global partners vital for flood relief: General Bajwa
Acquittals in corruption cases a mockery of legal system: Imran

Acquittals in corruption cases a mockery of legal system: Imran
World's worst power cuts since 2000

World's worst power cuts since 2000
Pakistan out of money for flood recovery, UN boosts aid request: minister

Pakistan out of money for flood recovery, UN boosts aid request: minister
Asif Zardari's health improving, no need to go abroad: doctors

Asif Zardari's health improving, no need to go abroad: doctors
Govt caves into farmers' demands as deadlock comes to an end

Govt caves into farmers' demands as deadlock comes to an end
Campaign against martyrs of army: FIA says 178 social accounts displayed PTI flag, symbol

Campaign against martyrs of army: FIA says 178 social accounts displayed PTI flag, symbol
ISI, IB DGs included in high-level committee to probe PM House audio leaks

ISI, IB DGs included in high-level committee to probe PM House audio leaks
Troops gun down four terrorists in Tank

Troops gun down four terrorists in Tank

ECP rejects Sindh govt's plea to postpone LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt's plea to postpone LG polls
IHC 'emboldened devil' Imran Khan after forgiving him in contempt case: Maryam Nawaz

IHC 'emboldened devil' Imran Khan after forgiving him in contempt case: Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all