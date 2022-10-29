Pakistan hopeful of comeback as chances of staying in T20 World Cup remain shaky

Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022. — AFP

Pakistan faced humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan's chances of remaining in tournament shaky.

Players show positive intent and body language in practice session.

The Babar Azam-led national squad has resumed practice sessions with confidence to bounce back from past defeats and make a comeback in the ICC T20 World Cup happening in Dubai.



After the loss in a nerve-wracking clash with arch-rivals India in the opening match at the mega event, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe — who made history by winning against the Men in Green for the first time in any ICC tournament.

With no matches won in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's chances of remaining in the tournament are shaky as the side has zero points in the points table this season so the Green Shirts must win all upcoming four matches to qualify for the semi-final.

However, leaving all the regret and disappointment from the recent failures behind, Pakistan are determined to do well in the coming matches. The players showed positive intent and body language during the fielding and bowling practice at WACA Cricket Ground.

The Pakistani bowlers practiced on a new ball under the supervision of bowling coach Shaun Tait, while skipper Babar Azam and batter Asif Ali practiced to play a bouncer with a marble slab on the pitch.

Wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who ranks as the top T20 batter in the latest ICC player rankings, advised Babar on foot work while batting.