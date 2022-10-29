What is known about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

FBI agents work outside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi where her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted after a break-in at their house, according to a statement from her office, in San Francisco, California, US, October 28, 2022.— Reuters

A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference. Scott declined to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.

President Joe Biden called the attack "despicable" and denounced those who spread lies about stolen elections for corroding the political climate and contributing to politically motivated violence.



Here is what is known about the attack: