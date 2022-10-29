 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Maya Rudolph had her ‘heart broken’ on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Maya Rudolph recalled her discomfort in doing interviews including a specific one with David Letterman in 2009.

The actress had appeared to promote her film Away We Go in which she starred opposite John Krasinski.

“He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I'm sitting here embarrassed and humiliated," she recalled.

“I didn't know how to handle it. I didn't know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn't strong yet.”

The Late Show with David Letterman host apologised later in the show.

“I'm sorry that I mispronounced your name," he said. "I'm just a boob, there's no excuse for it, and from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise.”

Elaborating further on her struggle with interviews and red carpet appearances, Rudolph describe the experience as someone ‘stealing her soul’.

"It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul," she shared. "That's where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself."

"I've definitely gotten much better," she added. "When I'm uncomfortable, I try to be funny."

However, after all these years, the actress is still doesn’t consider herself a celebrity.

"I know I'm a working actor and people know who I am, but I don't feel like a celebrity, because that word means something else today to me.”

She continued, "There are a lot of different types of celebrities these days and a lot of self-made celebrities where people are famous for being famous, and that isn't what I do."

