 
sports
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

'We are motivated': Wasim Jr believes Pakistan must forget two defeats

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Mohammad Wasim junior and captain Babar Azam hug during a cricket match.— Twitter
Mohammad Wasim junior and captain Babar Azam hug during a cricket match.— Twitter

PERTH: Pakistan’s young all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Junior feels that Pakistan must forget the two defeats it faced in the T20 World Cup and focus on the games to come.

Talking exclusively to Geo News in Perth, the 21-year-old said that he is happy with his bowling but wants to work hard to improve his batting.

The fast bowler had taken four wickets and scored 24 runs and was unbeaten with 12 against Zimbabwe on Thursday as Pakistan fell one run short of Zimbabwe’s score of 130.

“I am disappointed at not being able to do enough for the team with my batting, though my bowling was satisfactory as I took four wickets. I’ve to improve my batting as well,” he said.

He credited the team’s Australian bowling coach for helping him improve his bowling and said that the coach has guided him about the length and various varieties that can help him in Australia.

The all-rounder said that team is motivated ahead of the next games.

“Winning or losing is part of the game, we are motivated to do well and give our best in games to come,” he said.

Wasim said that World Cup is a big stage for any youngster and he is eager to do well for his team.

Replying to a question, the pacer said that the team management and the captain have boosted everyone’s confidence after the team’s two back-to-back defeats.

“What we have in our hands is our effort and we will try to give our best efforts, we did make efforts in previous games as well but we were not fortunate enough on those two occasions,” he added.

