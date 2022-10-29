Most stroke patients unaware of warning signs: study

(Representational) Lasers are used to position a patient model wearing a short face mask in a computed tomography (CT) scanner to obtain images of a tumour before radiation therapy.— Unsplash

Over 85% of people who have suffered a stroke say they were not aware of the symptoms before the attack, a research study reported.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and impairment in the world. The research team surveyed 91 patients who had experienced strokes and 85.7% said they did not observe any symptoms.

A release from Amrita Hospital in Kochi, India, shared the findings of their survey.

Dr Vivek Nambiar, head of the division of stroke medicine and neurology at the hospital said that it was shocking that most people were unaware, despite Kerala being a "state with high literacy rate".

The team found that the awareness of both symptoms and risk factors for stroke were low in patients as well as bystanders, NDTV reported.

The statement said that India had a higher prevalence of stroke in younger people. Even though the country has specialised units for stroke and thrombolytic therapy, the majority of the public is uninformed.

"Only a few patients seek hospital care," NDTV quoted the release.

Early treatment and medical attention after the onset of a stroke can make all the difference. It can lessen the consequential disability and improve the quality of life.

The primary symptom of an oncoming stroke is an obvious difficulty in speech and weakness in the limbs.

Older adults should keep a check on their heart health and go through regular checkups like the Doppler test.