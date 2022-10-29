 
health
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Most stroke patients unaware of warning signs: study

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

(Representational) Lasers are used to position a patient model wearing a short face mask in a computed tomography (CT) scanner to obtain images of a tumour before radiation therapy.— Unsplash
(Representational) Lasers are used to position a patient model wearing a short face mask in a computed tomography (CT) scanner to obtain images of a tumour before radiation therapy.— Unsplash 

Over 85% of people who have suffered a stroke say they were not aware of the symptoms before the attack, a research study reported.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and impairment in the world. The research team surveyed 91 patients who had experienced strokes and 85.7% said they did not observe any symptoms.

A release from Amrita Hospital in Kochi, India, shared the findings of their survey. 

Dr Vivek Nambiar, head of the division of stroke medicine and neurology at the hospital said that it was shocking that most people were unaware, despite Kerala being a "state with high literacy rate".

The team found that the awareness of both symptoms and risk factors for stroke were low in patients as well as bystanders, NDTV reported.

The statement said that India had a higher prevalence of stroke in younger people. Even though the country has specialised units for stroke and thrombolytic therapy, the majority of the public is uninformed.

"Only a few patients seek hospital care," NDTV quoted the release.

Early treatment and medical attention after the onset of a stroke can make all the difference. It can lessen the consequential disability and improve the quality of life.

The primary symptom of an oncoming stroke is an obvious difficulty in speech and weakness in the limbs. 

Older adults should keep a check on their heart health and go through regular checkups like the Doppler test.

More From Health:

COVID vaccines may cause period problems, experts warn

COVID vaccines may cause period problems, experts warn
WHO reveals list of deadly fungi that you should beware of

WHO reveals list of deadly fungi that you should beware of
Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen

Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen
India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'

India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'
This diet during pregnancy can cause heart attacks in children when they grow up

This diet during pregnancy can cause heart attacks in children when they grow up
How good are almonds for gut health?

How good are almonds for gut health?
Medicine crisis likely to worsen in Pakistan as Panadol production stopped

Medicine crisis likely to worsen in Pakistan as Panadol production stopped
Fake smile can make you genuinely happy: study

Fake smile can make you genuinely happy: study
Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows

Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows
Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study

Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue