 
amazing
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistani fan amazes Twitterati with sand drawing of India's Virat Kohli

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

The drawing of Kohlis face on sand.— Twitter
The drawing of Kohli's face on sand.— Twitter

A Pakistani fan of batter Virat Kohli stunned the internet with his majestic sand art and the drawing of Kohli's face.

While Pakistan cricket team fans were disheartened after Sunday's nail-biting Pak vs Ind cricket clash that ended with India clinching the win, a Kohli fan from Balochistan expressed his love for the player.

Kohli's remarkable performance — an unbeaten score of 82 — led Team India to victory. Not only Indian fans but Pakistanis were also mesmerised by the innings, glad that the cricketer was back in form.

RA Gaddani from Balochistan created the sand sculpture. 

"Love from RA Gaddani," he wrote on the sand.

Social media users appreciated the artwork and wrote praises in the comment section.

A user pointed out how cricket fans appreciated players regardless of their countries.

Many people from both Pakistan and India praised Kohli and his performance calling him "the best cricketer" of the time.

More From Amazing:

'We are motivated': Wasim Jr believes Pakistan must forget two defeats

'We are motivated': Wasim Jr believes Pakistan must forget two defeats

T20 World Cup: 'Hurt' Haris Rauf says it is still not over for Pakistan

T20 World Cup: 'Hurt' Haris Rauf says it is still not over for Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Netherlands coach believes Pakistan is a 'beatable team'

T20 World Cup: Netherlands coach believes Pakistan is a 'beatable team'
Thousands of workers forced out in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup

Thousands of workers forced out in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
Pakistan hopeful of comeback as chances of staying in T20 World Cup remain shaky

Pakistan hopeful of comeback as chances of staying in T20 World Cup remain shaky
Pak vs Ind: Ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar questions Pakistan's selection choices

Pak vs Ind: Ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar questions Pakistan's selection choices
Sania Mirza urges fans to 'trust Allah' during distressful times

Sania Mirza urges fans to 'trust Allah' during distressful times
Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m

Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m
Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot
Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan

Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride
Australia-England T20 World Cup clash washed out

Australia-England T20 World Cup clash washed out