Pakistani fan amazes Twitterati with sand drawing of India's Virat Kohli

The drawing of Kohli's face on sand.— Twitter

A Pakistani fan of batter Virat Kohli stunned the internet with his majestic sand art and the drawing of Kohli's face.

While Pakistan cricket team fans were disheartened after Sunday's nail-biting Pak vs Ind cricket clash that ended with India clinching the win, a Kohli fan from Balochistan expressed his love for the player.

Kohli's remarkable performance — an unbeaten score of 82 — led Team India to victory. Not only Indian fans but Pakistanis were also mesmerised by the innings, glad that the cricketer was back in form.

RA Gaddani from Balochistan created the sand sculpture.

"Love from RA Gaddani," he wrote on the sand.

Social media users appreciated the artwork and wrote praises in the comment section.

A user pointed out how cricket fans appreciated players regardless of their countries.

Many people from both Pakistan and India praised Kohli and his performance calling him "the best cricketer" of the time.