'Pakistani Mr Bean' says Zimbabwe created wrong impression about him

Asif Memon — Mr Bean look-alike. — Daily Jang/Screengrab

"Pakistani Mr Bean" says Zimbabwe created a wrong impression about him.

Asif Memon dares the Zimbabwean government to sue him.

Memon says he performed at an event in Zimbabwe at invitation of a businessman.

KARACHI: Irked by the allegations levelled against him by Zimbabweans following a thrilling victory over the Green Shirts during the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s Asif Memon, the look-alike of Mr Bean — a popular TV character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson — said that the country created a wrong impression about him.

Following Zimbabwe's stunning victory against the Men in Green, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Damdudzo Mnangagwa mocked Pakistan asking it to "send the real Mr Bean next time.”

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwean president congratulated the Chevrons and took a jibe at Pakistan by asking it to "send the real Mr Bean next time.”

Earlier, cricket fans also used engaged in a Twitter war on the ongoing joke about Mr Bean — it has roots in an event in Zimbabwe.

According to a Zimbabwean fan on Twitter, a fake Mr Bean — a popular TV character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson — who belonged from Pakistan, presented himself as Atkinson and "duped" a number of people present at the event.

Reacting to the allegations, Memon dared the Zimbabwean government to sue him.

Talking to Jang, Memon said: “They can sue me if I cheated them. I will definitely face it.”

He said that he performed at an event in Zimbabwe at the invitation of a businessman and he was paid for his performance. Memon maintained that he did not cheat Zimbabweans at all.