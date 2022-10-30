 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘shocked’ ex-girlfriends by asking them to talk for memoir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to his ex-girlfriends and friends to get them to talk for his upcoming explosive memoir Spare, sources told The Sun.

According to sources close to the Duke of Sussex’s publishers, the royal reached out to his former lovers and friends asking them to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer for the book, leaving them ‘stunned’.

Prince Harry, whose exes include Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, not only left his former friends stunned but also confused because for years they had been asked to not speak to the media about him, as per reports.

An insider was quoted as saying, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help,” the source added.

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, first announced in 2021, was this week given a final release date of January 10, 2023, with Penguin Random House also revealing its controversial title, Spare. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert

Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert
Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside

Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside
Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details
Nicola Peltz breaks silence on her 'feud' with Victoria Beckham: 'no family is perfect'

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on her 'feud' with Victoria Beckham: 'no family is perfect'
Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park
Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine

Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine
Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report

Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report
Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’

Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’
Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan

Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan

King Charles being disgraced by his own son Prince Harry?

King Charles being disgraced by his own son Prince Harry?
Netflix best movies to stream this week: Check out the top 6

Netflix best movies to stream this week: Check out the top 6
Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal