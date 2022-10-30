 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Zayn Malik has earned his first film role in the animated movie 10 Lives, according to Variety.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter isn't the only former One Direction star trying his hand at acting

Gigi Hadid’s ex has joined a cast featuring Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and three-time BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan.

Derry Girl's star Dylan Llewellyn and Sophie Okonedo of Hotel Rwanda fame are also set to voice characters in the new film.

Variety describes 10 Lives as the story of a 'pampered and selfish cat' who receives the 10th life after wasting his first nine.

Duck Duck Goose director Chris Jenkins is slated to direct 10 Lives as well. The news of Malik's casting came just a day after he shared a rare selfie on social media. 


