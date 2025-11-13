Hilaria Baldwin goes unfiltered about 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin gets real about 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin admits to sometimes needing therapy over her 26-year age gap with husband Alec Baldwin.

The multi-hyphenate, 41, made the admission during a recent guest appearance on the Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury podcast.

"I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation," Hilaria admitted. "I think that there's certain things where I have to look at him and say he has 26 more years of experience. And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy."

Hilaria, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars season 34, added that she’s learned not to care about outside opinions, especially given that she's entered her 40s. “You can’t please everybody,” she said.

“By your 40s, you know what you want, and that confidence is really sexy and comforting.”

She also shared that maturity has brought more peace and self-assurance. “The ups and downs and insecurities we have when we’re younger fade away. That’s a gift that comes with age.”

Hilaria and Alec, who married in 2012, share seven children, including daughters Carmen, 12, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2, and sons Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, and Eduardo, 5.

The Rust star is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 30, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.