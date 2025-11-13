Jenna Bush Hager shares how Claire Danes inspired her hair transformation

Photo: Jenna Bush Hager reveals having 'girl crush' on Claire Danes

Jenna Bush Hager has admitted that she dyed her hair to look like Claire Danes' My So-Called Life character.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Jenna Bush Hager revealed to Claire Danes that she once dyed her hair in middle school to look like Danes' iconic character from series.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Jenna & Friends, the 43-year-old host confessed that one of Danes' characters inspired her early hair transformation.

"I have had kind of a girl crush on you for a long time, including in the sixth grade when I got food coloring and I dyed my hair to look [like you]," Bush Hager told Danes, referring to her role as Angela Chase on the beloved teen drama.

The television personality even shared a side-by-side photo of herself as a kid and Danes’ character, both rocking the same reddish-brown shade.

"I mean, please look, doesn't that little person want to be the other little person?" she joked.

"That is very sweet," replied Danes, 46, before moving to a new topic.