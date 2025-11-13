Diddy's prison release delayed after reports of rule violations

Diddy’s release date pushed back nearly a month amid jail incidents

Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay in prison longer than expected.

According to federal inmate records, the music mogul's release date has been moved from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028, PEOPLE reported.

The reason for the delay hasn’t been confirmed, but it follows reports that the Bad Boy Records founder broke several prison rules.

Just days after arriving at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, TMZ reported that Combs was caught drinking homemade alcohol made from Fanta, sugar, and apples left to ferment for two weeks. His spokesperson denied the claim, saying Combs was committed to sobriety.

More recently, CBS News reported that Combs made a three-way phone call, which is not allowed in prison. While officials considered restricting his phone access, his representative said he did not violate any official policies.

Combs has been in custody since September 2024, when he was first arrested and held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center before being moved to Fort Dix.

Combs was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison after being convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.