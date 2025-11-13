Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks silence on Sasha Farber dating rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe has finally addressed the rumors of dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber.

Earlier this month, Sasha sparked romance rumors with the Bachelorette star by sharing a video of them doing a sultry dance at his home.

Along with the intimate clip, the professional dancer penned, “Stay forever @kaitlynbristowe.”

Now, Kaitlyn has cleared the air about her relationship status. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old TV personality dismissed the rumors of dating Sasha.

“I didn’t see the reactions, were people being like, ‘Hard launch,’ or something?” Kaitlyn told the outlet.

The Bachelor Nation alum insisted that she and Sasha are just great friends.

“Sasha and I are very good friends," said Kaitlyn. “And every time I come to L.A. I hang out with him and see him. So, we always dance together.”

“We’re great friends. I love him so much and [we’re] not dating," added the TV star, who won season 29 of DWTS with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaitlyn was previously in a relationship with Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams’ ex-fiancé, but has not publicly disclosed her dating status.