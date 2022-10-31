 
Monday Oct 31 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation next year, and could return to the UK to attend it, as per a royal expert.

Talking to Express UK recently, royal commentator Lee Cohen suggested that despite Prince Harry testing the royals with his upcoming bombshell memoir titled Spare, him and his wife Meghan could be waiting on an invite to the coronation.

As per Cohen, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always happy to rise to the occasion for events that give them legitimacy.”

He went on to state that the possibility of them attending Charles’ coronation will also rest on whether the event will give them a ‘PR moment’.

Cohen also added that both Prince Harry and Meghan “would be happy to snap up the opportunity” as they have “for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles’ coronation date has been decided as May 6, 2023, which also happens to be Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s birthday.

