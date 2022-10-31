World Cup perfromance can't take away Babar Azam's class: Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy addresses a press conference in this undated photo. — AFP/File

PERTH: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy said it was disappointing to see Pakistan losing two matches from a position from where they should’ve won it.

In an exclusive chat with Geo News, Sammy — who also coaches Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Peshawar Zalmi franchise — said that not being able to score runs doesn’t take Babar Azam’s class away from him.

Sammy is currently in Australia as he is part of the commentary panel for the ICC T20 World Cup. He also expressed his disappointment over the fact that the West Indies have failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

But, he was still positive.

“The brand of cricket we played, did not deserve to be in this World Cup but it's sad not seeing the West Indies team in a T20 World Cup. I'm a positive guy, we could only go up from here and I'm looking forward to 2024, when the West Indies team could be better,” he said.

The former West Indian is also famous in Pakistan for his role in the PSL. Sammy also reciprocates the same love for Pakistanis. Terming himself a fan of Pakistan, Sammy said it was disappointing to see Pakistan lose two first games.

“When you are in commanding positions to win cricket matches, you should win, but Pakistan didn't. They had the opposition both times in under their control and let them come back so it was disappointing to watch as a Pakistani fan, but you can’t count Pakistan out,” he said.

“And they have to continue they have to be brave Pakistan have to be brave T20 is a game that demands you to be brave,” the former West India captain said.

When asked how he sees the two games that Pakistan lost and what his assessment would be, the West Indies star cricketer highlighted that Shaheen didn’t look fully fit and different bowler from what he was in 2021.

He also expressed that Pakistan looked timid while chasing in the game against Zimbabwe.

Sammy said that he doesn’t like to compare players and debate who is better but added that both Babar and Indian batter Virat Kohli are great.

He said that Babar, not being able to score, shouldn’t take the class and greatness away from him.

“Kohli spent 18 months without scoring 100 when Babar was just quietly scoring runs for fun, so that's cricket, form is temporary, class is permanent, and Kohli showed his class in this World Cup. Obviously, Babar couldn’t score but that doesn't take away the class of Babar and how great he is as a batsman,” he said.

“What makes you even greater is when the pressure is on to stand up. And I think that's what Kohli has been able to do, and Babar still is coming,” he said.

Sammy was earlier named head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi side. The former West Indies cricketer urged fans in Pakistan to visit all stadiums to support PSL and cheer for the players in the tournament.