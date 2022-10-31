 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry was never Spare in royal family: most popular next to Queen
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry titled his upcoming memoir Spare which the experts think is not justified as the Duke was never treated like one in the royal family.

Challenging the title of the book, a royal expert dubbed Harry’s choice of title “tragic” as it hints at the prince’s “resentment as a little boy.”

During her conversation with GB News, award-winning journalist Angela Levin said that it’s interesting to learn how Harry’s book will be translated into other languages.

“So here in the UK, it’s Spare. Outside of the UK, it’s Leftovers and Neglected. And there’s another one — In the Shadows,” she explained.

“[He] also said he had more freedom, he had more opportunities. He was also incredibly close to his father. After Diana died, he said [Charles] really made sure… we were looked after and protected.”

The biographer noted: “And yet he is obviously going to try to smash the royal family [with his book]. The timing is appalling. King Charles is grieving and it’s before the coronation but he’s got to bring it out now.”

She further added: “He wasn’t treated like a spare. He was incredibly popular, the most popular next to the queen. Because he was mischievous, he was fun. He was very lively. William’s got a much harder life because it’s so demanding to be a king and to be an heir.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status
Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’

Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’