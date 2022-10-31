 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to be 'warmer'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince and Meghan Markle have reportedly been "advised" to introduce more content including their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to Royal expert Neil Sean, “the brand new team that are advising Harry and Meghan want the couple to reveal more and more of themselves."

“You see how the children are slowly creeping in,” he observed. “They’ve been advised to be warmer. But it’s not just that, the Sussexes are looking at a way of doing an at-home spread for the right cash.

“Basically this would all be about their easy and loving home life, how they manage to keep their careers going as two busy people with two young children.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'

Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'

‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget’s grave receives touching headstone nine months after his death

‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget’s grave receives touching headstone nine months after his death

King Charles won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attack

King Charles won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attack
Bradley Cooper joins Irina Shayk at fashion event amid reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper joins Irina Shayk at fashion event amid reconciliation rumours
David, Victoria Beckham snub Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz three-year anniversary posts

David, Victoria Beckham snub Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz three-year anniversary posts
Cardi B hopes to have more kids 'In the Future'

Cardi B hopes to have more kids 'In the Future'
Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022: Find out the date

Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022: Find out the date
Sylvester Stallone explains why he called off divorce with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone explains why he called off divorce with wife Jennifer Flavin
King Charles has strong, emotional bond with Kate Middleton

King Charles has strong, emotional bond with Kate Middleton
Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles up to Malcolm McRae as they dote on each other in new snaps

Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles up to Malcolm McRae as they dote on each other in new snaps
Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’