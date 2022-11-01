Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's 'Wonder Man'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to lead Marvel's upcoming series, Wonder Man.



According to Entertainment Weekly, The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in the upcoming Disney+ series about the classic Marvel character.

The actor is already known to comic book fans as DC’s Black Manta in the Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman movies and for his memorable role in HBO’s Watchmen as Dr. Manhattan. He also recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, Candyman, and Ambulance, and he'll soon reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the outlet reported.

"The Wonder Man is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, which was first introduced in 1964 in the pages of Avengers No. 9. He was initially a villain and only appeared sporadically in the early Marvel Age, but was reconceived as a hero (and Avenger) in the late 1970s", detailed The Hollywood Reporter.

"In the 1980s, the character really came into his own. Known as Simon Williams, he was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers and, with a look that included a turtleneck, a red jacket and sunglasses, became a celebrity thanks to his day job as an actor and stuntman."

The character also developed strong ties to known characters such as Vision and Wanda/Scarlet Witch. Stories tied him to the Vision through the ionic energy and brainwaves that implies the two were akin to brothers. Wonder Man even developed feelings for Wanda, after Vision had been dismantled.

Per EW, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is creating the show with Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest. The show will also see the return of Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, who appeared in Iron Man and Shang-Chi.