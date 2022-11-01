 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham opens up about his parents’ sacrifice: 'My dad was my inspiration’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

David Beckham recently talked about his parent’s sacrifice made for him to achieve his football dreams.

The former legendary footballer 47, began his journey to sporting stardom by playing in a grassroots team in East London, coached by his dad.

He says it's only now he has become a parent himself that he realises how much his mum and dad, Ted and Sandra, gave up for him.

Speaking on his Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad, David said: 'My dad was my inspiration, I wanted to win for him.

'I wanted to play well for him and my mum as well, of course. My mum was the one that was driving me to training, to games, when my dad was working.'

'I, as a parent now, realise how much my parents gave up for me'.

He has four children with his wife Victoria, sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

The documentary sees David return to east London pitches where he played as a child and mentor the Westward Boys as they struggle to survive in the Echo League, where David started his own footballing career.

It comes after David told the team that his peers never wanted him on their team when he was younger because he was the 'skinniest' player as he gave them inspiring advice.


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Who is rapper Takeoff?

Who is rapper Takeoff?
King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace

King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace
Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’

Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’
Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community
Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama