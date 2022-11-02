 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner on online hate: 'I have toughest skin on planet'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Kylie Jenner on online hate: I have the toughest skin on the planet
Kylie Jenner on online hate: ' I have the toughest skin on the planet'

Kylie Jenner revealed the toxic amount of hatred she got online, according to US Weekly.

The 25-year-old said, “I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am, so that’s really all that matters.”

The cosmetic mogul, who has a 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old son, revealed that her “priorities” changed when her family grew.

“I really have real-life s—t to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that,” she recalled. “I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can’t do that anymore.”

Further, The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took a break from social media after her first child.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the California native wrote via Instagram in February 2018 alongside a lengthy video documenting her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. 

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen
US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’

US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?
Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?