Elon Musk reiterates users will have to pay $8 to keep verified Twitter accounts

Elon Musk has become the new chief executive of Twitter after buying the social media platform for $44 billion. — Reuters/File

Elon Musk, who is not the new chief executive of Twitter after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, recently sent users with verified accounts into a state of panic after announcing that accounts with verified badges will have to pay to keep the privilege.

First, he said that users will have to pay $20, but after some users tried negotiating with him, Musk agreed to reduce the cost and said the verified account will cost $8. The deal, however, still failed to convince Twitter users.

As a result, many of them started tagging the Twitter CEO to register their complaints and explain why verified accounts should not be paid. In response, Musk first changed his Twitter bio to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator".

Later, he sent a series of tweets to reiterate that the service will still cost $8.

"You get what you pay for," Musk tweeted.

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he also said.



