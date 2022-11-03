 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

'Harry Potter' fans leaving socks at Dobby grave hikes environmental concern

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Harry Potter fans leaving socks at Dobby grave hikes environmental concern
'Harry Potter' fans leaving socks at Dobby grave hikes environmental concern

Conservation charity National Trust Wales raised environmental concerns about Harry Potter fans leaving socks in bulk on the memorial house site of elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, according to the New York Times.

Environmental officials from the conservation charity National Trust Wales conducted an eight-month site review. They decided to allow the memorial to stay standing, although a warning to fans has now been issued.

“The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy,” the National Trust Wales said in a statement. “The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape.”

The National Trust Wales noted in its review findings that “items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk.”

“While we’re delighted that so many want to visit, we have to balance the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment, and pressure on the facilities and surrounding roads,” Jonathan Hughes, an official with National Trust Wales, added.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh
Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned
Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’
Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'

Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born