'Harry Potter' fans leaving socks at Dobby grave hikes environmental concern

Conservation charity National Trust Wales raised environmental concerns about Harry Potter fans leaving socks in bulk on the memorial house site of elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, according to the New York Times.

Environmental officials from the conservation charity National Trust Wales conducted an eight-month site review. They decided to allow the memorial to stay standing, although a warning to fans has now been issued.

“The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy,” the National Trust Wales said in a statement. “The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape.”

The National Trust Wales noted in its review findings that “items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk.”

“While we’re delighted that so many want to visit, we have to balance the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment, and pressure on the facilities and surrounding roads,” Jonathan Hughes, an official with National Trust Wales, added.