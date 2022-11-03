 
sports
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

Ireland squad touring Pakistan briefed on security issues after attack on Imran Khan

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (L) and her Ireland counterpart Laura Delany. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (L) and her Ireland counterpart Laura Delany. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

  • Current advice provided to Cricket Ireland is that there will be no change in threat level.
  • Incident involving former prime minister took place approximately 150km outside Lahore venue.
  • Cricket Ireland’s security advisers will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation.

LAHORE: Cricket Ireland Thursday took notice of the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan, however, after consultations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the authorities have decided that there will be no change in the threat level.

Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving the former prime minister that took place approximately 150km outside the Lahore venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women, the PCB said in a statement issued in this regard. 

"Cricket Ireland is currently liaising with the PCB, in-country security advisers and diplomatic services," it said, adding that the PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain has spoken directly with Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom and Team Manager Beth Healy, and provided them with an updated assessment of the on-ground situation.

It was further mentioned that the current advice provided to Cricket Ireland is that there will be no change in the threat level as a result of this incident.

"The Ireland Women’s squad has been briefed, while Cricket Ireland’s security advisers will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation," it was added.

However, presently there are no anticipated changes to the security arrangements and procedures that are already in place for the tour.

The cricket board said updates will be provided if any circumstances change.

