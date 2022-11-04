 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

The Crowns upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harrys relationship

The upcoming series of The Crown is set to focus on the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship, a topic which will "inevitably" affect Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship, according to a royal commentator.

 During the Duke and Duchess's bombshell Oprah interview Harry admitted the brothers have been through "hell together" but are on "different paths". 

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said the resurgence in the interest surrounding their childhood will "definitely" change the brothers' relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill
Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son
Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read
Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?
Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside