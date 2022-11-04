 
Friday Nov 04 2022
Doria Ragland treats Meghan Markle ‘like a little child’

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Doria Ragland has reportedly sparked a large amount of concern for treating Meghan Markle like a child.

This observation has been made by a voice analysts, in reference to Meghan Markle’s latest Archetypes podcast which featured mother Doria’s voice for the first time.

The professional voice analyst, Judi James began everything by explaining to Express UK, “Doria is so much in ‘Mummy’ mode here. Her voice is set at a higher pitch as though she is talking to a child and Meghan immediately modifies her softer, lower, more soothing pitch that she uses on her podcast to mirror and match her mother’s mother/child energy.”

“Meghan’s ‘Hey mummy’ shifts her state to that more childlike state that complements her mother's next few words of caring, nurturing concern. ‘How’s my girl?’ is spoken in full nurturing mode rather than pitched to sound like a shared joke or a rhetorical question.”

“Doria elongates the word ‘girl’ as she asks, signalling concern and a desire to offer love and comfort. It sounds like the tone a mother uses when she really does want to offer time to listen to her daughter share any problems, worries or troubles as well as any good news.”

Before concluding she also explained, “This very brief communication hints that Doria is there to support Meghan and offer a listening and probably approving ear whenever needed.”

