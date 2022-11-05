Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar. — Twitter/File

Federal govt suspends Dogar for failing to protect Governor House.

Dogar was earlier asked to report to Centre.

Punjab refused and said province needed Dogar for long march.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday suspended the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar for his alleged "failure" to protect Punjab's Governor House, sources told Geo News.

The establishment division of the government issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification issued by the establishment division read.



The development came a day after the PTI's supporters' violent protest outside the Governor House in Lahore against the attack on the party's Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources also cited the politicisation of police as a reason for Dogar's suspension.



Security sought for Governor House

Following the chaos that ensued amid PTI's protests a day ago, the administration of Punjab's Governor House wrote to the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police seeking the deployment of the additional police force to ensure the security of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, his family, and staff residing in its premises.

The letter requested Punjab to take all possible measures for stopping the mob from entering the Governor House. The administration also asked the government to register cases against protesters who resort to breaking the law.

Angry mobs of PTI workers and supporters, a day earlier, gathered outside the Governor House, in a bid to crash the front gate of the mall. Some burnt tires, while others climbed the gate damaging its CCTV cameras.

Punjab's insistence on retaining Dogar

On October 28, the Centre — via a letter — had ordered CCPO Lahore to report to the establishment division within three days. However, Punjab refused to transfer his services to the federal government.



As per the letter, the province's Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi wanted to keep CCPO Lahore Dogar in the province to ensure security arrangements during PTI's ongoing long march, the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah Border to celebrate 100 years of Saka Panja Sahib, and the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation.