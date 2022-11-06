WATCH: Cat opens door for owner locked out of apartment

Cat standing by the door. (Representational image) — Unsplash

A video has gone viral on social media in which a cat can be seen letting its owner in the house after he locked himself out.

Instead of calling the locksmith, he gets surprised by an unexpected action by his cat. He was heard laughing in the video while warning the cat not to open the door to strangers.

"Don't ever let someone else in, okay? Don't open the door to strangers, you might open the door to a burglar."

While the cat stands by the door and listens to the man's instructions.

Netizens are awestruck by this act of the cat and are surprised.

An Instagrammer commented: "Now wish that she can do laundry and cooking."



While person gave some facts: "Of course he wouldn't.. he recognize your voice and smell.. if that were a burglar, he won't open."