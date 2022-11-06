Johnny Depp paid ex hush money for ‘N-word’?

Johnny Depp has just been accused of harbouring a ‘sting of NDAs in his back pockets after paying ex-girlfriends and wives nearly $150 million.

Inside sources close to The Hollywood Reporter offered these insights into the situation.

Reportedly, “The outlet spoke to several sources close to Johnny and learned a ton of secrets about the actor.”

“Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny paid his first wife, Lori Anne Allison, a $1.25 million settlement in exchange for her silence.”

“She promised not to talk about a long ranting voicemail message he left her where he "repeatedly used the N-word.”

For those unversed, this has come amid similar reports of Depp having paid ex-girlfriend Vanessa $150 million for calling her a “French extortionist [expletive]” and also paid his ex-wife almost $1 million as payment for a voicemail he issued with the N-word caught on tape.

