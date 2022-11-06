Prince Harry dedicates entire chapter to Queen Elizabeth

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly created an entire chapter entry on Queen Elizabeth in his upcoming memoir titled Spare.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden issued these claims in his interview with the Daily Mail.

He began by showcasing his fears surrounding the entire ordeal and admitted, “I'm very sad.”

“I fear for the book. I know they're writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that's what the book will end on.”

This all comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex was accused of throwing a “spanner in the works” amid the ‘desperation’ and a £20 million payout.