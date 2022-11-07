 
sports
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Reuters

New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan, says Tim Southee

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 07, 2022

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee. — AFP/File
New Zealand bowler Tim Southee. — AFP/File

Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side's struggles to make it through the group phase.

Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa on Sunday that meant victory over Bangladesh later in the day took Babar Azam and his team into the knockout rounds.

"When you get to the top four every side has a chance," said Southee. "We've played a lot against Pakistan in recent times and we know they're a dangerous side.

"Credit to them, they probably turned up thinking they didn't have much of a chance but they put on another good performance and they'll be a massive threat come the semi-final."

A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India in Melbourne but Southee said the Black Caps, who lost to Australia in last year's final, were taking it one game at a time.

"There's still a lot of cricket to be played until we get to that stage," he said. "Pakistan are a quality side and we're going to have to be on the top of our game to get past them on Wednesday.

"Semi-final cricket is exciting, it's what you turn up for, to be here in these last couple of games. Hopefully we can continue the way that we've been playing and have another good performance in the semi.

"One of the consistencies of the side is the way we approach things is pretty much the same, no matter what game it is. That's something to come back to and that's something we're very good at."

More From Sports:

Cricket T20 World Cup: road to the semi-finals

Cricket T20 World Cup: road to the semi-finals
Bismah, Sidra shine taking Pakistan to victory against Ireland in ODI series

Bismah, Sidra shine taking Pakistan to victory against Ireland in ODI series
T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face New Zealand in semi-final after India beat Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face New Zealand in semi-final after India beat Zimbabwe
Tweeps hail 'qudrat ka nizam' as Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semis

Tweeps hail 'qudrat ka nizam' as Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semis
Shaheen Afridi eyes T20 World Cup final after Bangladesh win

Shaheen Afridi eyes T20 World Cup final after Bangladesh win

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan ties Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan ties Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets
Sri Lanka cricketer charged with sexual assault in Australia

Sri Lanka cricketer charged with sexual assault in Australia
Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to secure T20 World Cup semi-final spot

Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to secure T20 World Cup semi-final spot
T20 World Cup: S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis

T20 World Cup: S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis
Pakistani runners ready for Istanbul, New York marathons today

Pakistani runners ready for Istanbul, New York marathons today
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in must-win match today

Pakistan to play Bangladesh in must-win match today
T20 World Cup: Pakistan on a wing and a prayer as early exit looms

T20 World Cup: Pakistan on a wing and a prayer as early exit looms