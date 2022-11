Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in must win game

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hassan at the toss. — Twitter/PCB

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan.

Following South Africa's defeat at the hands of The Netherlands, the match has become a virtual quarter final between both teams. Whoever wins this game goes through to the semi-finals

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.