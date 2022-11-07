 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shared a loved-up snap of himself and Kylie Jenner while she was dressed up as her mother Kris at the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's 67th birthday party on Friday night.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, the rapper, 31, can be seen posing from behind Kylie with one arm wrapped around her trim torso.

The post comes just days after The Kardashians star put on a show of unity with the hitmaker following cheating rumours, which Travis has vehemently denied.

The glammed-up makeup mogul, 25, donned a glitzy sequin floor-length gown and a wig similar to her mom's iconic pixie cut.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian also matched Kylie, appearing exactly like their mother.

Scott's post came just days after Kylie broke their social media silence in wake of rumours that he'd cheated on her with an alleged former fling.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

On Monday, October 31, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story that showed her and Travis celebrating Halloween with their children. They were all dressed as angels. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?
Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours

Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours
Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him
Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin
Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars
Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'
James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut
Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall