In a first, tape-ball tournament to feature Pakistan and India

— Twitter

KARACHI: Super Fix Championship Trophy, an international tape-ball tournament, is all set to feature Pakistan and India for the first time in history.

The matches between the two arch-rivals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 19 and 20, respectively.

In a press conference here on Monday, the tournament's chairman Naveed Ahmed said that it would be a "first-of-its-kind tape-ball event" that will feature Pakistan and India alongside four other teams, including Sri Lanka, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia.

"For the first time in tape-ball cricket history, Pakistan and India will lock horns," said Naveed. "As many as six teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia will participate in a two-day event [November 19 and 20]," he added.

Super Fix Championship Trophy carries handsome prize money of AED20,000 (PKR1.2 million), while the runners-up will get AED10,000 (PKR603,032).

"Taking forward the aim of expanding tape ball cricket, we have kept a handsome prize money of AED20,000. We also have some individual awards for the players in this event," shared the tournament's chairman.

The tournament's organising committee has kept free entry for fans at the iconic Sharjah Stadium.

"There are no entry fees. Fans are welcome to join us at one of the biggest tape-ball events," said Naveed. "We have also reserved VIP boxes for cricket lovers and they will get a chance to sit and watch the match from there for free," he added.

Super Fix Championship Trophy's manager and renowned tape-ball cricket commentator, Daud Bhouch, disclosed that the biggest tape-ball cricket stars from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka will feature in the tournament.

"Superstar cricketer of Sri Lanka - Kumar, India's Krishna and Bunty, Pakistan's Taimur Mirza, Zaheer Kaliya, Fahad Mian Chunnu, and many other renowned cricketers will be seen in action," he said.

"We will make sure to make this event successful and lay down a solid foundation for this cricket's future," he concluded.