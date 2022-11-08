 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Soldier martyred in shootout with terrorists in Khyber District

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Security forces personnel patrolling an area. — Reuters/File
  • Terrorist commander killed in exchange of fire with troops. 
  • Big cache of weapons, ammunition seized from slain militant.
  • Killed terrorist was also propagated as "missing person".

SHAKAS: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday. 

According to the military's media wing, the security forces conducted a Joint Intelligence Based Operation in the general area of Shakas in Khyber District on November 7.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. 

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly,  Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed. The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘missing person’," read the statement. 

During the operation, a large number of weapons as well as ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said the statement, adding that Liaquat Ali remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing and extortion.

However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, a resident of Topi, Swabi District, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. "Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," read the statement. 

It added that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen the military's resolve.

