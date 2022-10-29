 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Pakistan military soldiers stand guard at the Line of Control. — Reuters/File
  • Exchange of fire takes place in DI Khan's Darazinda.
  • Sanitisation of area is being carried out, ISPR says.
  • Martyred soldiers fought gallantly, it adds.

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan's general area of Darazinda, the military media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said as both sides exchanged fire, Naik Sajid Hussain, 33, a resident of Khushab and Sepoy Muhammad Israr, 26, a resident of Attock embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers fought gallantly, the ISPR said. It added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Last Sunday, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan, the ISPR had said.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District," the ISPR stated.

The military's media wing added that Pakistan's troops responded in a befitting manner. However, the 32-year-old Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali embraced martyrdom during the clash. Waqar was a resident of Swabi's Chota Lahore in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

