Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign as senator

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Twitter/File
  • Khokhar says PPP leadership isn't happy with his political position.
  • PPP leader says a senior party leader informed him about it.
  • Khokhar thanks party leadership for giving him the Senate seat.

ISLAMABAD: PPP stalwart Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday announced that he would formally resign as a senator after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position

Khokhar — who resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's spokesman in December 2020 — has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April.

In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate". 

"I gladly agreed to resign [...] will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairman Senate tomorrow, Insha[A]llah," Bilawal's former spokesman said.

As a political worker, Khokhar said, he cherishes his right to express his opinions on matters of public interest. 

"Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best."

Sources told Geo News that PPP Senator Farooq H Naik informed Khokhar about the party's reservations.

