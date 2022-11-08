Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'

Prince Harry recently unveiled the title of his upcoming memoir Spare leaving expert wonder when he started to ‘view’ his position in the Royal Family ‘differently’.

Rebecca English, during her conversation with Jo Elvin for Palace Confidential, said that the young Prince Harry ‘quite revelled’ in his title.

"Basically Harry said 'well, it doesn't matter, I can do what I want because basically, I'm not going to have the responsibility that you have,” Rebecca recalled.

She, however, asked: “where did that change" and "why did he start viewing it differently".

Jo suggested that it could be shared in his book before adding: “In the latter stages of his life within the Royal Family" it appeared "clear" that Harry was getting "quite annoyed by the fact that he was playing second fiddle to William".

Jo added that Harry was "in a rush" to get "everything he wanted to done".