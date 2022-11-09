 
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Irina Shayk 'very much loves' Bradley Cooper: 'Would like to get back together'

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are thinking to rekindle their romance.

A source close to the former couple reveals the supermodel is looking forward to be with her ex-partner, three years after split.

“She would like for them to be back together,” the insider tells People, continuing that the former love birds “have both been single and started hanging out more together.”

Shayk is “very happy to spend time with Bradley” and that she “very much loves him," the insider added.

“After they split, she missed him,” the source said. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter.”

Shayk and Cooper split in 2019. The duo shares daughter Lea together. 

