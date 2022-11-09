 
sports
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, cricket fraternity rejoice Pakistan’s progress to WC final

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

(L to R) former coach Misbah-ul-Haq, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar, former skipper Mohammad Hafeez. — Twitter/AFP/File
(L to R) former coach Misbah-ul-Haq, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar, former skipper Mohammad Hafeez. — Twitter/AFP/File

The Pakistani cricketing fraternity was all praises for the Men In Green after they thrashed New Zealand to secure their T20 World Cup final berth — a development welcomed across the country.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in Sydney by 7 wickets on Wednesday to reach the grand finale. They will face either India or England, who play the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

Former skipper Mohammad Hafeez congratulated the team and the fans around the world as he appreciated the opening pair — Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam — for their sensational performance.

Ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he saw amazing scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Former coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: Many many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and the whole nation on winning the semifinal of #T20WC2022 . Best of luck for the final."

Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Salman Butt, Imran Nazir, and other players also expressed their excitement after the mesmerising win — which meant that Pakistan have now made it to the third T20 World Cup final.


More From Sports:

Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure

Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals
Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final

Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final
PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others shower praises on Green Shirts on victory

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others shower praises on Green Shirts on victory
Pak vs NZ: Babar-Rizwan duo hits century after 15 T20I matches

Pak vs NZ: Babar-Rizwan duo hits century after 15 T20I matches

US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say

US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say
WATCH: Hit on bull's eye by Shadab Khan

WATCH: Hit on bull's eye by Shadab Khan
Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Aridi's 'eventful' first over

Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Aridi's 'eventful' first over
We will make sure Pakistan vs India finale doesn't happen: Jos Buttler

We will make sure Pakistan vs India finale doesn't happen: Jos Buttler
T20 World Cup: Clinical Pakistan thrash New Zealand to keep dream of ’92 alive

T20 World Cup: Clinical Pakistan thrash New Zealand to keep dream of ’92 alive
Pak vs NZ: Former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul advises Babar Azam to play freely

Pak vs NZ: Former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul advises Babar Azam to play freely
Pak vs NZ: What are the chances of rain in first T20 World Cup semi-final today?

Pak vs NZ: What are the chances of rain in first T20 World Cup semi-final today?