Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, cricket fraternity rejoice Pakistan’s progress to WC final

(L to R) former coach Misbah-ul-Haq, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar, former skipper Mohammad Hafeez. — Twitter/AFP/File

The Pakistani cricketing fraternity was all praises for the Men In Green after they thrashed New Zealand to secure their T20 World Cup final berth — a development welcomed across the country.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in Sydney by 7 wickets on Wednesday to reach the grand finale. They will face either India or England, who play the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

Former skipper Mohammad Hafeez congratulated the team and the fans around the world as he appreciated the opening pair — Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam — for their sensational performance.

Ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he saw amazing scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Former coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: Many many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and the whole nation on winning the semifinal of #T20WC2022 . Best of luck for the final."

Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Salman Butt, Imran Nazir, and other players also expressed their excitement after the mesmerising win — which meant that Pakistan have now made it to the third T20 World Cup final.



