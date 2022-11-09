Pak vs NZ: Bowlers keep Black Caps in check

Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals for an LBW during Pakistan's semi-final match against New Zealand. — Twitter/ICC

New Zealand are 59/3 at the halfway of their innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final.



At the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first and test the Pakistani bowling line up.

Pakistan were off to a flying start after Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed the explosive Fin Allen on the third ball of the innings to leave New Zealand 4/1.

The wicket brought Kane Williamson to the crease and forced New Zealand to be cautious in the powerplay.

Tight overs from Naseem Shah, Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr further racked up the pressure on the Blackcaps.

Matters turned worse for New Zealand after they lost opener Devon Conway from the last ball of the powerplay to end the first six at 38/2.

After the end of the powerplay, Babar introduced spin into the game and it proved fruitful, as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Glen Phillips in the eighth over to further dent New Zealand’s scoreboard.

At the end of the 10 overs, New Zealand are 59/3 with Williamson and Daryl Mitchell on the crease.



Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.