Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Priyanka Chopra experiences multiple emotions as she meets girls fighting for their education

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is visiting her home country India and as she continues to explore different aspects of life, she came across a group of girls in Uttar Pradesh who’re fighting to educate themselves amidst poverty and restrictions.

She took to her Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen interacting with these girls and listening to their testimonies about their future. Girls continued to share the struggles they face to get education since sometimes their own families are against it, and while one girl shared how she is being pressurized to get married in her early teens, Priyanka got a little emotional.

She shared the video with a caption saying, “As you all know I’m a passionate believer in the power of education but what I’ve seen here takes it to the next level.”


She further wrote, “These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in. I also saw the power of a sisterhood, in this case the Shakti Group where groups of girls come together and become the strong support system that they need to grow and thrive.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and in Hollywood’s Love Again.

