Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’

Ashley Graham has recently shared two cents on her motherhood journey, revealing she’s “finally feeling good” in her own skin.



“I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good,” said supermodel in a new interview with E! News.

She continued, “My knees are working, my feet are working, my shape is kind of coming back.”

The America Beauty star, who shares three children with husband Justin Ervin, opened up about “embracing the skin” she’s in.

“You see who you were, but you're like, I'll never be that again because I'm a new person,” remarked Ashley.

The model noted, “That's something you don't get until you're in it. That's been the conversation with myself.”

Ashley also mentioned that all her feelings are “too common” but people don’t discuss openly.

“It's a normal one that a lot of people don't talk about. So I'm happy to talk about it,” explained Ashley.

While talking about handling three children at one time, she added, “It's a circus that I can't get enough of. I love a full house.”