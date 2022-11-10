Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submits resignation to Senate chairman

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submits his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sajrani at the former's office. — Twitter

Khokhar clarifies that he will not be joining any political party for the time being.

Lawmaker thankful for positive response across party lines.

Khokhar had announced that he would formally resign as a senator after it emerged party was unhappy with his political position.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokar on Thursday submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and clarified that he will not be joining any political party for the time being.

“Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination,” tweeted Khokhar with a picture with the senate chairman.

The former PPP leader “clearly” told the speculators of his political future that he will not be joining any political party.

“I will try hard to maintain my independence,” said the senator.

The resignation has been accepted by the senate chairman and the former PPP lawmaker's seat has been declared vacant.

Earlier this week, the PPP stalwart had announced that he would formally resign as a senator after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position

Khokhar — who resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's spokesman in December 2020 — has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April.

In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".

"I gladly agreed to resign [...] will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairman Senate tomorrow, Insha[A]llah," Bilawal's former spokesman said.

As a political worker, Khokhar said, he cherishes his right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

"Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best."

Sources had told Geo News that PPP Senator Farooq H Naik informed Khokhar about the party's reservations.