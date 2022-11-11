 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK

Friday Nov 11, 2022

The late Queen “would have supported” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to live a life of their choice “for years,” a royal expert has claimed.

Andrew Morton, author of the “Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words” described how the monarch would have been “understanding” of the couple's decision to quit the Firm on the “Pod Save the King” podcast.

The famous biographer, who achieved worldwide fame when he published the biography of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1992,  attributes his statements to the fact that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip lived in Malta for two years following their wedding.

“Back in the late 1940s after they married, the queen and Prince Philip lived in Malta for a while as he was pursuing his career in the Royal Navy,” Morton said.

Harry and Meghan were first thinking about moving to New Zealand and even spoke to the prime minister of the country at one point, according to Morton

“They had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future,” he claimed. 

Morton continued: “It didn’t work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn’t have to leave the royal family in the way that they did, but they did."

