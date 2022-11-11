Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of trying to cause ‘more problems than necessary’.



These revelations have been made by Professor Pauline Maclaran of Royal Holloway.

Prof Maclaran made these admissions to Express UK, and began by saying it “definitely caused more ill feeling than was necessary.”

“Their seemingly continuous stream of revelations about royal life and other members of the Royal Family has certainly created many problems and looks like this is set to continue.”

Before concluding she added, “Had Harry and Meghan been more discrete in their departure and simply set up their own enterprise that didn’t seem to trade on their royal connections, then I think much of the chaos that ensued could have been avoided or at least minimised and, likely, good relations could have been maintained with King Charles and the rest of the family.”